Matt Fraser To Bring Live Psychic Medium Event To NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Matt Fraser for two live appearances on Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage in Newark.

Fraser is known as the star of the television series Meet the Frasers and for his live touring events in which he performs psychic readings for audience members, aiming to connect them with loved ones who have died.

During the live event, Fraser conducts readings with audience members, often sharing details such as names, dates, and personal memories. His stage shows combine emotional storytelling with audience interaction.

Fraser is a New York Times bestselling author and has appeared in media outlets including USA Today and People. He has also appeared on television programs including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Botched, and The Real Housewives.

Tickets for the May 31 performances go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC, or in person at the NJPAC box office located at One Center Street in Newark.