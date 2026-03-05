Actors Studio of New Jersey and Sieminski Theater to Present FINISHING THE HAT

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors Studio of New Jersey and The Sieminski Theater will present Finishing the Hat: The Music of Sondheim, a tribute to the legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

This exciting collaboration marks the first producing partnership between the two acclaimed arts organizations, joining forces to pay tribute to one of musical theater's most influential voices.

Performances will take place Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 19 at 2:30 PM at The Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, and will be available through the Sieminski Theater website.

Finishing the Hat: The Music of Sondheim is an unforgettable musical journey through Sondheim's unparalleled body of work, featuring songs from his most celebrated musicals, including Company, Into the Woods, Merrily We Roll Along, Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sunday in the Park with George, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, among others.

Audiences will experience the brilliance, complexity, and emotional depth of Sondheim's music and lyrics in a performance that honors his timeless artistry and profound impact on the art form.

"Collaborating on this production is a thrilling opportunity to bring together two creative forces dedicated to enriching the performing arts in New Jersey," said Michael Restaino, Artistic Director of The Actors Studio of New Jersey. "Sondheim's music reminds us of the beauty and intricacy of storytelling through song-something we are proud to share with audiences at The Sieminski Theater."

Cast to be announced.

About The Actors Studio of New Jersey

The Actors Studio of New Jersey is a nonprofit professional theater company dedicated to fostering excellence in the performing arts through powerful storytelling, Dynamic Productions, and arts education. The Actors Studio of New Jersey is committed to producing high-quality theatrical experiences that celebrate creativity, accessibility, and community engagement.