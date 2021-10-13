State Theatre New Jersey Will Present ABBA THE CONCERT Next Week

State Theatre New Jersey presents ABBA The Concert on Friday, October 22, 2021, 8pm. This tribute to ABBA concert will feature ABBA's most iconic hits including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S.," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," and "Dancing Queen." Tickets range from $29-$69.

The Visitors, an ABBA tribute band from Stockholm, Sweden, have performed all over the world, bringing one of the most popular pop phenomena's back to the mainstage. Formed in 1996, the Swedish pop group have garnered a following over the years with their tribute to ABBA's chart-topping hits. They have performed in over 25 countries including Russia, Spain, Italy, Japan, India, and the U.S., performing ABBA's iconic tracks with the same sound as the original group did in 1972.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.