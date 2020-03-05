State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

State Theatre New Jersey presents the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong for four performances on Thursday, April 2 at 8pm; Friday, April 3 at 8pm; and Saturday, April 4 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong tour is directed by Rutgers Alumni Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson, and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The tour features Jason Bowen as Trevor, Todd Buonopane as Dennis, Chris French as Jonathan, Bianca Horn as Annie, Jacqueline Jarrold as Sandra, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, and Michael Thatcher as Robert. The cast also includes Brock Bivens, Shelley Fort, Jemma Jane, and Conor Seamus Moroney.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the second longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance and has gone on to play to an audience of over two million people around the world.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the U.K. and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You