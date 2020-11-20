State Theatre New Jersey Presents JAGGED LIVE IN NYC: A BROADWAY REUNION CONCERT

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one night only-in a special performance live from NYC.

On December 13, Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will bring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more, to the stage of Shubert Studios at 787 Seventh Avenue for a night of searing performances-and an electrifying dose of collective joy -alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band.

In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, this concert event directly supports our nation's most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts.

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/jagged-live-in-nyc

