State Theatre New Jersey Presents Celtic Woman, March 17

State Theatre New Jersey presents global musical sensation, Celtic Woman on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 8pm. This performance is part of their Celebration tour as the group celebrates 15 years of music-making as the most successful all-female group in Irish history. Tickets range from $49-$99.

Celtic Woman features Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp, and singers Mairéad Carlin, Megan Walsh, and original Celtic Woman star Chloë Agnew. Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage. The group's continued success has included 12 consecutive Billboard number ones, 10 million album sales, a coveted Grammy nomination and an incredible one billion online streams.

The tour brings together the group's favorite songs from their journey across the years. Audiences are invited to come embrace the music of Ireland, from the siren call of "Orinoco Flow" to the playful energy of "Teir Abhaile Riu." Their vocals will famously soar while performing some uplifting anthems like "You Raise Me Up, "Danny Boy," "Amazing Grace," and more.

The Celebration tour features a band, two pipers, two drummers, traditional step-dancers, backing vocalists, and of course the four Celtic Woman soloists.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org.





