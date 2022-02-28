State Theatre New Jersey Presents CATS

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents the Tony Award-winning musical, CATS for five performances on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8pm; Saturday, March 19 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, March 20 at 1pm and 7pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries in 15 languages, is back on tour across North America. This tour features new sound design, direction, and choreography.

The current cast of "Jellicle" cats includes Vinny Andaloro as "Alonzo," Zach Bravo as "Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger," Chelsea Nicole Mitchell as "Bombalurina," Lexy Bittner as "Cassandra," Taylor James Rosenberger as "Coricopat," Lauren Louis as "Demeter," Tayler Harris as "Grizabella," Kayli Jamison as "Jellylorum," Michelle E. Carter as "Jennyanydots," Paul Giarratano as "Mistoffelees," Max Craven as "Mungojerrie," Devon McCleskey as "Munkustrap," John Anker Bow as "Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus," Aiden Pressel as "Plato/Macavity," Dominic Fortunato as "Pouncival," Kelly Donah as "Rumpelteazer," Brianna Kim as "Sillabub," Christopher Salvaggio as "Skimbleshanks," Alexia Waites as "Tantomile," Sean McManus as "Tumblebrutus," Indalecio De Jesús Valentín as "Victor/Old Deuteronomy," Hyla Mayrose Perillo as "Victoria," along with Gracie A. Anderson, Megan Arseneau, Carolyn Bacon, Kelliann DeCarlo, Connor Orion Bermingham, Kieran Macdonald, Tony Mowatt, Brian Craig Nelson, José Raúl Mangual, and Elana Valastro.

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org.