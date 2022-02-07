The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8pm.

A special pre-performance by local dance troupe, Grupo de Danza Folklórica La Sagrada Familia, will be held in the State Theatre's Studio for Ballet Folklórico ticket buyers at 7:10pm. Tickets range from $15-$55.

Renowned for performances brimming with captivating rhythms and dazzling costumes, the iconic Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández is composed of 76 folk dancers who have performed extensively across Mexico and abroad.

A dancer and a choreographer, Amalia Hernández founded Ballet Folklórico de México in 1952. From a very young age, Hernández began a long journey through Mexican culture that would lead her to preserving the traditional dances of Mexico through her work. Today, the company continues to project to the world the beauty of Mexico through movement, from pre-Columbian cultures and Spanish influences to revolutionary times.

With her first performances in 1952, Hernández obtained public recognition as a cultural representative of Mexico. Her great success established the Ballet in the Palace of Fine Arts as its permanent venue since October 11, 1959.

With more than 30 million spectators and countless recognitions, Amalia Hernández's artistic legacy lives on thanks to the more than 120 original choreographed works that include great technical difficulty, elaborate typical costumes, and first-rate artists that make the Ballet the best dance company in the world in its genre.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



