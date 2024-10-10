Spotlight: AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater

AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater
In Red Bank through October 20! Cousins Lucha and Boli have a plan— start an all-girl mariachi band! So what if it’s the 1970s and no one’s heard of such a thing? So what if they can’t play and have no costumes? So what if their families disapprove? They are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true.
Directed by James Vásquez (Two River’s smash hit Hair), American Mariachi is a moving comedy full of humor, heart and joyful live music!
Two River Theater
21 Bridge Ave, Red Bank NJ 07701
tworivertheater.org
732.345.1400
