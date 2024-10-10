News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater

AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Spotlight: AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

In Red Bank through October 20! Cousins Lucha and Boli have a plan— start an all-girl mariachi band! So what if it’s the 1970s and no one’s heard of such a thing? So what if they can’t play and have no costumes? So what if their families disapprove? They are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true.

LATEST NEWS

Interview: DONALD DANFORD in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at The Growing Stage
Spotlight: AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater
'Beyond the Wall: Developing Digital Content Illuminating The Black Women's Mural' Launches in Englewood
Two Upcoming Performances Come to Jersey City Theater Center This Month

Directed by James Vásquez (Two River’s smash hit Hair), American Mariachi is a moving comedy full of humor, heart and joyful live music!

Two River Theater
21 Bridge Ave, Red Bank NJ 07701
tworivertheater.org
732.345.1400
 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos