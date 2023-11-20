Sieminski Theater Presents Tomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS: A Heartwarming Holiday Tradition

The Sieminski Theater has announced Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas. Now in its 28th season of enchanting audiences across the nation, this magical production transports you to a remote farmhouse in the heart of Ireland, delivering the joy and innocence of a Christmas Eve celebration in the 1950s.

Showcasing the rich cultural heritage and spirit of Christmas A Celtic Christmas promises to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. Join us on December 9 for two heartwarming performances at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, as we embark on a journey to Teampall an Ghleanntáin, where neighboring families gather by the fire to celebrate the holiday season with timeless Irish traditions.

At the heart of A Celtic Christmas is the recreation of the now-famous Rambling House, a humble cottage in the West of Ireland where friends and neighbors congregate on Christmas Eve to share the warmth of camaraderie, joy, and their rich cultural heritage. With traditional Irish Christmas carols, the exuberance of their music, and spirited traditional dances, the stage comes alive. Additionally, heartwarming stories from the remote parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin, the birthplace of Tomáseen Foley, fill the night with laughter and nostalgia.

For nearly three decades, Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas has graced packed concert halls across the country, earning critical acclaim and leaving audiences with lasting memories. The show's world-class ensemble of musicians, dancers, and singers hailing from both sides of the Atlantic ensures that this heartwarming holiday experience remains a cherished tradition for families and friends to come together.

A Celtic Christmas invites our audience to step into that cozy cottage, to relish the sounds, sights, and stories of a bygone era. It's an opportunity to be our neighbors for the night and share in the true spirit of Christmas.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $45.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.