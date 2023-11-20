Sieminski Theater Presents Tomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS: A Heartwarming Holiday Tradition

Sieminski Theater Presents Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas transports audiences to a remote farmhouse in Ireland for a heartwarming Christmas celebration.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY Photo 4 Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY

Sieminski Theater Presents Tomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS: A Heartwarming Holiday Tradition

Sieminski Theater Presents Tomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS: A Heartwarming Holiday Tradition

The Sieminski Theater has announced Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas. Now in its 28th season of enchanting audiences across the nation, this magical production transports you to a remote farmhouse in the heart of Ireland, delivering the joy and innocence of a Christmas Eve celebration in the 1950s.

Showcasing the rich cultural heritage and spirit of Christmas A Celtic Christmas promises to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages. Join us on December 9 for two heartwarming performances at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, as we embark on a journey to Teampall an Ghleanntáin, where neighboring families gather by the fire to celebrate the holiday season with timeless Irish traditions.

At the heart of A Celtic Christmas is the recreation of the now-famous Rambling House, a humble cottage in the West of Ireland where friends and neighbors congregate on Christmas Eve to share the warmth of camaraderie, joy, and their rich cultural heritage. With traditional Irish Christmas carols, the exuberance of their music, and spirited traditional dances, the stage comes alive. Additionally, heartwarming stories from the remote parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin, the birthplace of Tomáseen Foley, fill the night with laughter and nostalgia.

For nearly three decades, Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas has graced packed concert halls across the country, earning critical acclaim and leaving audiences with lasting memories. The show's world-class ensemble of musicians, dancers, and singers hailing from both sides of the Atlantic ensures that this heartwarming holiday experience remains a cherished tradition for families and friends to come together.

A Celtic Christmas invites our audience to step into that cozy cottage, to relish the sounds, sights, and stories of a bygone era. It's an opportunity to be our neighbors for the night and share in the true spirit of Christmas.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $45.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Tyreek McDole Wins The 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition Photo
Tyreek McDole Wins The 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition 

Tyreek McDole wins the annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition as part of NJPAC's TD James Moody Jazz Festival and Year-Round Centennial Celebrations Honoring Sarah Vaughan.

2
Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DREAM Next Month Photo
Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM Next Month

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will conclude their 61st season with a slightly altered version of Shakespeare's most popular comedy A Midwinter Night's Dream. Find out more about the production here!

3
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members Photo
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently elected two new members to its board of Trustees at the Art Center’s most recent annual meeting, held on November 13, 2023.

4
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month Photo
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30pm. Find out more about the show and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in New Jersey Tick, Tick...Boom!
George Street Playhouse (4/23-5/19)
The Club in New Jersey The Club
George Street Playhouse (2/27-3/17)
Handel's Messiah in New Jersey Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark (12/17-12/17)
Ibsen's Ghost in New Jersey Ibsen's Ghost
George Street Playhouse (1/16-2/04)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You