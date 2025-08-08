Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Announces Cast For ROMEO AND JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will present Romeo and Juliet from September 10 through October 5 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ. One of the most enduring tragedies in Western literature, the play is a cautionary tale about the tragic consequences of young love trying to exist amidst a world entrenched in hatred.

Directed by Bonnie J. Monte, the production will explore the “hate half” of the play with equal force to the “love half,” a balance Monte says has often been missing in past interpretations. Real-life couple Isaac Hickox-Young and Billie Wyatt will star as the titular lovers, reprising a partnership that began in STNJ’s 2019 Shakespeare LIVE! touring production of the play. The cast will also feature Celeste Ciulla as the Nurse, Dino Curia as Paris, Edward Furs as Prince Escalus, Robert S. Gregory as Lord Montague, Anthony Marble as Lord Capulet, Quentin McCuiston as Mercutio, Raphael Nash Thompson as Friar Laurence, and Aurea Tomeski as Lady Capulet, with newcomers Christopher Atchison, Ryan N. Murray, Nicole Lawrie, Triever Sherwood, and Godswill Utionkpan making their Main Stage debuts.

The creative team will include set designer Sarah Beth Hall, lighting designer Andrew Hungerford, and fight director Rod Kinter. In addition to directing, Monte will design costumes and sound, with stage management by Mary Garrigan, Jenna Gregson, and Mikki Monfalcone. Romeo and Juliet is sponsored in part by Bassett Associates and Marjorie Monte, with the 2025 Student Matinee Series sponsored by Marta & David Black.

Tickets range from $44 to $82, with preview performances starting at $44 and regular performances at $51. Discounts will be available for students, patrons under 30, PBS/Thirteen members, active military, AAA members, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and families using the Family First Discovery Pass. The production will feature special events including a Pay What You Can Food Drive on September 10; Drew Night on September 12; an opening night champagne toast and reception on September 13; multiple post-show Symposium Series discussions; the Know-the-Show Series and Sensory Seminar on September 18 (with closed-captioning and audio description); Storefront to Stage on September 19; Hobnob & Hang on September 26; and the Montague Masquerade on October 3.

Performances will run Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays, Sundays, and select Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling (973) 408-5600.