September Comedy Events Announced at MPAC

We could all use a laugh these days and MPAC is the place to enjoy comedy from some of the best in the business.

Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8 pm

Armed with only their wits, Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the stage and they're...Scared Scriptless. Laugh yourself senseless as these improv comedy masterminds make up original scenes, songs and more from whatever you suggest. How the heck do they do it? We don't know either!

$49-$79

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 8 pm

Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell have joined forces to bring their colorful wit and unfiltered banter to the stage in their new show, Bumping Mics. These co-headliners are set to deliver unequaled standup that includes hilarious audience participation in one of the funniest live shows you'll ever see!

$39-$69

Brian Regan

Thursday-Friday, September 23-24 at 8 pm

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree -- Brian Regan is one of the most respected and funniest comedians around. Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian continuously fills venues across America.

$49-$89

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.