Saxophonist and Musical Humorist Daniel Bennett Will Perform at the Berry Lane Music Fest

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group will perform a special CD release concert at the Berry Lane Music Fest in Jersey City on August 14 at 6:30pm.

The Berry Lane Park stage is located at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Communipaw Avenue. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette describes Bennett's music as a mix of "Modern Jazz and Avant-Pop."

Daniel Bennett is joined by Koko Bermejo (drums and keyboard) and Jeff Dingler (bass). The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'Mr Bennett's Mind.'

Daniel Bennett is a prolific music educator and clinician at the New York Jazz Academy. Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully-improvised musical to launch on a national stage. Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world.