Saxophonist Nick Stefanacci to Perform At Williams Center This Month

Renowned saxophonist Nick Stefanacci, hailing from Wayne, New Jersey, is set to grace the stage of the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ with his captivating performance and magnetic stage presence. The occasion? The unveiling of his latest musical endeavor, the much-anticipated Secrets EP, set for release on May 10, 2024.

Stefanacci, accompanied by his esteemed ensemble of musicians, will command the Black Box Stage of the Williams Center (located at 15 Sylvan St. in Rutherford, NJ) on Saturday, May 11, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM. Tickets for this extraordinary event are available online.

A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to Festivals For A Cause, a nonprofit organization founded by Stefanacci dedicated to supporting children's hospitals in and around New Jersey.

Secrets marks a significant milestone for Stefanacci, representing his debut in the realm of smooth jazz. Composed, arranged, produced, and mastered by the virtuoso himself, the EP is the culmination of Stefanacci's journey into the genre, following the success of his initial smooth jazz singles on radio and the Smooth Jazz Top 100 Charts.

With a career spanning over two decades, Stefanacci boasts an impressive résumé, having toured internationally with a diverse array of musical luminaries. Having toured with Latin Grammy Award-winning rock group Diamante Electrico, hip-hop legends Ja Rule and DMC (RunDMC), Cindy Bradley, Dog Eat Dog, Bernard "Pretty" Purdie, and The Four Tops, Stefanacci's musical versatility knows no bounds.

On May 11th, be sure to catch saxophonist Nick Stefanacci headlining at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ, at 8:00 PM. And head on over to any major music streaming platform to check out his new Secrets EP when it's out on May 10th.

For more info: NickStefanacciMusic.com

