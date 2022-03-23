SOPAC Adds Thirteen New Shows to April Lineup!

Live shows are in full bloom at the South Orange Performing Arts Center! With more than a dozen performances on the docket this April, see everything from a Ukrainian quartet to acoustic singer-songwriters and inspiring dancers. Just in time for Jazz Appreciation Month, experience the supergroup SFJAZZ Collective. Don't miss two Louisiana-influenced guitarists and a psychedelic Grateful Dead likeness.

APRIL 1

Marc Broussard's signature "Bayou Soul" style and rich voice are influenced by his Louisiana roots and musical father, a guitarist for the Soul band The Boogie Kings.

APRIL 2

DakhaBrakha is a Ukrainian quartet known for being intimately tied to their homeland, yet instantly compelling for international audiences. "We just want people to know our culture exists," muses Marko Halanevych of DakhaBrakha. "We want people to know as much as possible about our corner of the world." DakhaBrakha crafts stunning new sonic worlds for traditional songs, reinventing their heritage with a keen ear for contemporary resonances. With one foot in the urban avant-garde theater scene and one foot in the village life that nurtured and protected Ukraine's cultural wealth, the award-winning group shows the full fury and sensuality of some of Eastern Europe's most breathtaking folklore.

with special guest Whiskey Bayou Revue

Opening Artist: Lightnin Malcolm

APRIL 3

One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Louisiana, Tab Benoit's guitar tone and his Otis Redding-like voice are iconic.

April 6

Join us for Laughs in the Loft, a monthly series featuring stand-up comics from our own backyard, Brooklyn and beyond! Each Laughs in the Loft event features several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. On April 6, crack up with Nick Griffin, Rodney Laney, Derek Humphrey and Ibrahim Khalif.

APRIL 7

The SFJAZZ Collective, an award-winning supergroup, brings its newly revamped lineup to SOPAC. The group is comprised of nine of the finest performers/composers at work in Jazz today. The current ensemble features Gretchen Parlato on vocals, Martin Luther McCoy on vocals, Chris Potter on saxophones, David Sánchez on saxophones, Etienne Charles on trumpet, Warren Wolf on vibraphone, Edward Simon on keyboards, Matt Brewer on bass and Kendrick Scott on drums.

Opening Artist: Jeremie Albino

APRIL 8

Shovels & Rope channel Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Americana and Blues through a nervy Indie Rock prism. Partners musically and in life, this duo composed of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst combines threads from their solo careers in the harmonious music they mix together. Their new album Manticore is out now.

Opening Artist: Michaela Anne

APRIL 9

With pure tones, entwined acoustic guitars and rootsy songwriting, The Milk Carton Kids weave a captivating spell. The harmonious sound of the twice Grammy Award-nominated Indie-Folk duo has earned them comparisons to Simon & Garfunkel and the Everly Brothers. Their engaging live shows have a touch of comedy with Smothers Brothers-esque banter.

APRIL 10

Grammy-nominated artist Roseanna Vitro is a renowned vocalist specializing in Jazz. She has toured on every continent except Antarctica, representing the USA as a Jazz Ambassador for The US State Department, The Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center.

With Special guest Ron Holloway

APRIL 13

Embark on a psychedelic musical journey with Melvin Seals & JGB as they perform a blend of Rock, Gospel, Soul and Rhythm and Blues. Melvin is most revered for his 18 years with the Jerry Garcia Band playing his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 organ and keyboards.

With Special Guest Richard Smith

APRIL 14

It has been said that it would take three musicians, or more, to do what Tommy Emmanuel does solo. The four-time winner of Australia's Best Guitarist Award has helped bring the art of Rock guitar down under to a higher awareness by incorporating Jazz, Blues, Country, Classical and Spanish music. Tommy's inspiration? That would be guitar legend Chet Atkins. Chet welcomed Tommy into guitarist knighthood by bestowing upon him the coveted title of CGP (Certified Guitar Player), an honor awarded only to four other humans ever.

APRIL 21

Suzanne Vega, a Grammy Award-winning artist with a restrained Folk-Pop sound, celebrates her career-spanning live album, An Evening of New York Songs & Stories, in an intimate concert.

APRIL 23

Carolyn Dorfman Dance returns to SOPAC for a joyous evening that will have audiences dancing in their seats to a new dance work by guest choreographer Juel Lane, music by Jazz legend Louis Prima and other artists.

APRIL 24

Alex Tea is a Roots/Reggae songwriter and multi-instrumentalist residing in Jersey City. His current projects include the band Kiwi, the international collaboration Orquestra Raiz, and the Jersey City Roots Orchestra.

New shows will be announced on a rolling basis. For the most up-to-date listings, visit SOPACnow.org/events/

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.