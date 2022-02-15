Rodrigo Y Gabriela Performs Live In Newark in April

February 15, 2022) Rodrigo y Gabriela, the metal-loving duo from Mexico City inspired by both flamenco and hard rock will perform live at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, April 15, 2022.



Rodrigo y Gabriela, GRAMMY Award-winning musicians and the guitarists, known for their lively and passionate performances will entertain audiences with their unique sound pulling inspiration from rock, heavy metal, and nuevo flamenco.



The duo has sold-out venues, including Royal Albert Hall, Radio City Music Hall, and the Hollywood Bowl, with devoted fans worldwide. You've also heard their vibrant musical stylings in films like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Puss in Boots. Rodrigo y Gabriela combines intricate musicianship, breathless energy, and pulsing rhythms for a genre-defying experience you won't soon forget.



Tickets to see Rodrigo y Gabriela go on-sale Friday, February 18th by visiting njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.