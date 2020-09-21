Rhino Theatre To Host Public Reading Of Louisa Vilardi's Play, TOUGH LOVE

The reading will be presented on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Rhino Theatre presents a public reading of Tough Love, a new play in development written by playwright Louisa Vilardi.

Lou and Rae Marino have a big (and unexpected) announcement they need to make to their children over Sunday dinner, but they discover each of their children have their own news to report. The reverberation of these announcements begins to threaten the Marino family's precarious stability. Secrets are revealed and hidden feelings verbalized ensuring that the Marino family will never return to quite the same Sunday dinner table again. Tough Love is all about when it's okay to give in and when it's okay to give up when it comes to love, marriage and family.

Louisa is a writer and theater director originally from Northern New Jersey where she taught high school English and Creative Writing at Ridgewood High School for over a decade before moving to the Hudson Valley. She developed the New Players Company Playwriting Program and served as a producer and resident theater director for NPC for many years. She is also a contributing writer for The Huffington Post, Today Parenting Team and Scary Mommy and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild of America.

This public reading will be presented at The Outdoor Stage at Studio 237 (237 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes, NJ) on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 7:30pm. This reading is directed by Louisa Vilardi and features an extraordinary cast: Carmela Wolosz, Freddie Maas, Christopher Robertson, Gregory Gwyn, Kasi Howes and Paul Aiello. There will be a talk back and Q&A with the playwright and cast following the performance. Tickets may be purchased at rhinotheatre.com or by calling (973) 248-949. This play is intended for mature audiences only.

