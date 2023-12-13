Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Reza Brings Magic and Illusion to MPAC in January

Performances are on Saturday, January 6 at 3 pm and 8 pm. 

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem Photo 4 Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse-See this Excellent Musical Theatre Gem

Reza Brings Magic and Illusion to MPAC in January

Don’t expect rabbits out of hats! Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe. Reza: Edge of Illusion comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for two performances on Saturday, January 6 at 3 pm and 8 pm.  Tickets are $29-$49.

Reza's show merges Las Vegas caliber production with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. Reza has garnered a worldwide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions such as making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air!

Reza’s unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including A&E’s Duck Dynasty and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

More than a magic show, Reza infuses stage of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive and inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Perhaps Reza’s greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level.

Young and fresh, Reza’s new show, “Edge of Illusion,” has earned various awards including “Magician of the Year.” Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating. He isn't just a magician. He is a world-class entertainer.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Chris Pinnella Brings CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK to the Vogel Photo
Chris Pinnella Brings CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK to the Vogel

This December join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his phenomenal 15-Piece Orchestra, as they ring in the holiday season at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts, with all your favorite Christmas Classics and Holiday Hits!  

2
Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Present Winter Festival Of Shows And Is Now Accep Photo
Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Present Winter Festival Of Shows And Is Now Accepting Applicants For Spring 2024 Session

Join Centenary Stage Company Young Performers for their Winter Festival of Shows featuring productions of 'Gifts of the Magi' and 'Really Rosie.'

3
Tickets to Taylor Dayne And Almost Queen to Go On Sale at BergenPAC This Week Photo
Tickets to Taylor Dayne And Almost Queen to Go On Sale at BergenPAC This Week

bergenPAC  will present two new shows for the 2024 season. Taylor Dayne on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7 p.m.; Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

4
Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Photo
Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Of THE NUTCRACKER

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre welcomes exciting guest artists to join the 25th anniversary production of The Nutcracker. Guest artists include Daniel Alejandro Guzman, Corey Betts, and Alfredo Ajram. NDT's annual presentation of The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday tradition in Bergen County.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical Video
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!) in New Jersey HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!)
The Ritz Theatre Company (12/01-12/17)
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors in New Jersey New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Sieminski Theater (2/02-2/11)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/08-6/08)
Holiday POPS! in New Jersey Holiday POPS!
Richardson Auditorium (12/16-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You