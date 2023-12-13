Reza Brings Magic and Illusion to MPAC in January

Don’t expect rabbits out of hats! Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe. Reza: Edge of Illusion comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for two performances on Saturday, January 6 at 3 pm and 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

Reza's show merges Las Vegas caliber production with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. Reza has garnered a worldwide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions such as making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air!



Reza’s unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including A&E’s Duck Dynasty and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

More than a magic show, Reza infuses stage of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive and inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Perhaps Reza’s greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level.

Young and fresh, Reza’s new show, “Edge of Illusion,” has earned various awards including “Magician of the Year.” Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating. He isn't just a magician. He is a world-class entertainer.