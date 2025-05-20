Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST-A Marvelously Entertaining Show at STNJ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The very essence of romance is uncertainty.” by Algernon in The Importance of Being Earnest

Don’t miss 2025 Season opener for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ). Oscar Wilde’s beloved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, impeccably directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director Brian Crowe, is onstage through June 1. This fast-moving play offers laugh-out-loud moments as you wonder how the next scene will unfold. It has not been seen on the Madison stage for two decades, and we are delighted that STNJ has mounted a grand production of this classic with a stellar cast.

The Importance of Being Earnest was published and first performed in 1895. Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece served as a clever critique of societal norms of the times, yet the spirit of the play continues to charm theatergoers. It tells the story of Algernon and Jack, young bachelors who pursue love and marriage while navigating plenty of issues. As they both deal with the opinioned matriarch, Lady Blackwell, the men romance two lovely, but cunning women, each of whom insist that her suitor must have the name Ernest. Mistaken identities, hilarious deceptions, and quick quippy conversations make the show a theatrical treat from start to finish.

Get ready to enjoy some wonderful acting! The members of the company are ideal to portray the tale’s colorful characters. The cast includes Marion Adler as Lady Bracknell; Richard Bourg as Lane and Merriman; Christian Frost as Algernon; Alvin Keith as Rev. Chasuble; Carolyne Leys as Gwendolen; Tug Rice as Jack; Celia Schaefer as Miss Prism; and Joyce Meimei Zheng as Cecily.

There are so many memorable moments in the show. Just a few of them include Lane attempting in vain to keep order in Algernon’s household; Algernon and Jack discussing the fine points of romance; Lady Bracknell checking Jack’s qualifications for marriage; Jack and Gwendolen’s flirtations; Algernon’s assertion to Lady Bracknell that he must visit his fictional invalid friend, Bunbury; Miss Prism insisting that Cecily pursue her studies; Cecily’s invented engagement to Algernon; Reverand Chasuble agreeing to christen both Jack and Algernon with the name Ernest; Cecily hosting Gwendolen for tea; and Miss Prism telling the story of a mysterious black bag.

The Creative Team has done a top job of setting just the right mood for The Importance of Being Earnest. The team includes set design by Sarah Beth Hall; costume design by Austin Blake Conlee; and lighting design by Andrew Hungerford. The Stage Manager is Jenna Gregson.

When you are at the theatre, be sure to view the artwork cast member, Tug Rice that is being displayed in the theatre’s hallway gallery. “Artfully Earnest: Theatrical Outings with Tug Rice” is an excellent, colorful grouping of entertainment scenes. Rice’s fine work has been frequently featured in major publications.

Now is the time to see The Importance of Being Earnest. Sit back, relax and enjoy some good laughs. It is a show you will surely want to attend with friends and family! We applaud Artistic Director, Brian Crowe and his team for making it available to metro area audiences.

For tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest, the upcoming shows, and special events, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org. Be sure to learn about all of the cost-saving options that the theatre offers.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

