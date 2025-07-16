Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at STNJ-A Fantastic Comedic Romp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“We don’t have to do it justice, we just have to do it.” by Patrick Toon in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare

It’s a laugh a minute! The show to see this summer is The Complete Works of William Shakespeare at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ). It has not been performed by the company for 10 year, and we think it’s the perfect time for metro area audiences to be treated to this comedic gem. Whether you are a lover of classic theatre or a newcomer to the genre, this is a totally enticing and enjoyable theatrical experience. The play will be performed at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University for an extended run through August 3rd. We had the pleasure of attending opening night when the full house audience gave the show a rousing standing ovation.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] was designed by playwrights Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. It debuted at Renaissance festivals and since has been performed by countless companies worldwide. STNJ’s show is adroitly directed by Jeffrey M. Bender, who had been a cast member in two productions and directed this show on the Theatre’s Outdoor Stage. For those who have seen it before, there are inventive staging and new additions with references to pop culture.

Over two acts, the play features 3 fools performing 37 plays for 99 fast-paced, laugh-out-loud minutes. This delightful parody features The Bard’s histories, comedies, and tragedies. They are cleverly shortened and combined to create hilarious scenes. While Shakespeare’s dialogues are delivered by the actors, there is total pandemonium with the physical comedy and rapid scene changes.

The three-member cast couldn’t be better as they master challenging roles. The talented company includes Ty Lane, Patrick Toon, and Kayla Ryan Walsh. We don’t want to give away the surprises, but some of our favorite moments include the Ty Lane reading about Shakespeare from his phone; the love scenes from Romeo and Juliet; the Titus Andronicus cooking show; Othello as a rap song; the British crown being passed in a football game; Patrick Toon’s song about the sonnets; and the speed presentation of Hamlet.

The Creative Team has done a top job of developing the show. The Team includes set design by Sarah Beth Hall; costume design by Daniel Ciba; lighting design by Andrew Hungerford; and sound design by Steven Beckel. The Stage Manager is Denise Cardarelli.

This season, STNJ has art presentations that have been a great addition for patrons. New York-based artist, educator, choreographer, Geoffrey Doig-Marx (GDM) has an exhibition of his dynamic work, “Portraits in Color and Light.” This exciting and striking collection of twenty-six original paintings will be on view for the duration of the production.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] is a one-of-a-kind show. We all need a good laugh and STNJ ensures that you will have an enjoyable experience. Tell a friend to tell a friend and get thee to the Theatre.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey offers many cost savings options for patrons. Be sure to check them out! For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit www.shakespearenj.org.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

