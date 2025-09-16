Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at STNJ-Excellence on the Madison Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“My only love sprung from my only hate.” by Juliet in Romeo and Juliet

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is currently presenting an extraordinary production of The Bard’s enduring tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. It will run through 10/5 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison. The beloved classic play is adroitly directed by STNJ’s Artistic Director Emerita, Bonnie J. Monte who brings her deep knowledge of fine theatrics to the production. The cast is simply incredible. The troupe makes every moment of the show engaging with its romance, pageantry, action, and intrigue.

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is the quintessential story of star-crossed lovers. It premiered in 1587 and has since been adapted countless times on the stage, in film, musicals, and opera. The story portrays the splendor of Romeo and Juliet’s young love and the discord between their families, the Capulets and the Montagues, a bitter conflict that causes heartache and tragedy. It’s a stark warning for our times that reveals the dangers of hatred when men fail to see the consequences of their actions. The fragility of love and the overwhelming pain of loss take center stage in this grand drama.

A standing ovation for the gifted cast of Romeo and Juliet! The real-life couple of Isaac Hickox-Young, who plays Romeo, and Billie Wyatt, who plays Juliet, excel in their roles. Their romantic chemistry complements the story beautifully. The company’s talented actors also include Celeste Ciulla as Nurse/Lady Montague; Dino Curia as Gregory/Paris; Edward Furs as Chorus/Prince Escalus; Robert S. Gregory as Lord Montague/Friar John/Signior Valentio; Anthony Marble as Lord Capulet; Quentin McCuiston as Mercutio/Watch; Raphael Nash Thompson as Friar Laurence; and Aurea Tomeski as Lady Capulet. The show is rounded out by the cast members making their Main Stage debut that include Christopher Atchison, Ryan N. Murray, Nicole Lawrie, Triever Sherwood, and Godswill Utionkpan.

The scenes, set in Verona and Mantua, are fascinating such as Lord Montague questioning why his son, Romeo is despairing; Nurse recounting her raising of Juliet; Lord Capulet promising his daughter, Juliet to Paris; Benvolio convincing Romeo to attend the festive gathering at the home of the Capulets; the balcony scene between Romeo and Juliet; Friar Laurence performing the marriage of Romeo and Juliet; Mercutio dueling with Tybalt on Romeo’s behalf; Lady Capulet bemoaning the slaying of Tybalt by Romeo; Juliet bidding Romeo farewell after their wedding night; Lord Capulet angrily admonishing Juliet for rejecting a marriage to Paris; Friar Laurence concocting a plan to keep the young lovers together; Paris mourning Juliet in the tomb; and Romeo’s deep anguish over the appearance of Juliet’s death.

The Production Team has done an stunning job of creating the ideal setting for the show. The Team includes set design by Sarah Beth Hall and lighting design by Andrew Hungerford. The Fight Director is Rod Kinter. In addition to directing the show, Ms. Monte is also the costume and sound designer for the production. The Production Stage Manager is Mary Garrigan assisted by Jenna Gregson, and Mikki Monfalcone.

In his opening address to the audience, Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe stated, “It’s your Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey.” Area patrons should be proud and delighted to have such a fine entertainment venue that brings the best of the best in classic performances to the Madison stage. See their production of Romeo and Juliet while you can!

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. For tickets to Romeo and Juliet and the other shows in the 2025 Season, visit www.shakespearenj.org or call the Box Office at 973.408.5600.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Reader Reviews

