Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Exciting, Mesmerizing Whodunit

Apr. 25, 2023  
"For three days, these strangers are brought together in the closest of quarters." by Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express

Agatha Christie's, Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by playwright Ken Ludwig, is being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse through Sunday, May 14. It's a total wow for mystery lovers and many more. The show enjoys the splendid direction by Casey Hushion and a stellar cast that brings the mesmerizing whodunit to life. Experience the suspense, excitement, and humor of this iconic tale presented like never before!

The story takes place in the year 1934 aboard the Orient Express as it courses from Istanbul to Western Europe and the train is occupied by a diverse group of travellers. When one of the passengers, Samuel Ratchett is suddenly murdered, the famous detective, Hercule Poirot springs into action, gathering evidence and questioning the people on board. But their individual stories only raise more suspicions as he discovers there may be multiple motives for the murder.

The cast of Broadway veterans and Paper Mill Playhouse stars couldn't be better. They master the fast paced dialogue and portray the story's quirky characters to perfection. The company includes Leanne Antonio as Mary Debenham; Gisela Chípe as Countess Andrenyi; Anthony Cochrane as Hercule Poirot; Donna English as Princess Dragomiroff; Stephanie Gibson as Greta Ohlsson; Alex Mandell as Hector MacQueen; Graham Stevens as Michel/Headwaiter; Mark Jude Sullivan as Col. Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett; Evan Zes as Monsieur Bouc; and Karen Ziemba as Helen Hubbard. Emily Harvey, Kelsey Rainwater, Alex Syiek, and Price Waldman are the understudies.

The play moves seamlessly from scene to scene. Some of our favorites moments include Hercule Poirot and Monsieur Bouc happily meeting in Instanbul; the guests boarding the Orient Express; Samuel Ratchett attempting to hire Hercule Poirot; Hector McQueen bringing Samuel Ratchett his evening glass of wine; Helen Hubbard gaily singing in her compartment; Hercule Poiot's subtle flirtations with Princess Dragomiroff; Colonel Arbuthnot and Mary Debenham's romantic liason on the train; Poirot's discovery of a burnt note that becomes an important clue; Monsieur Bouc's discussion of the Yugoslavian police force; Greta Ohlsson's reluctance to open her suitcase; Michel checking the number of buttons on his coat; Hercule Poirot proving the handkerchief found at the murder scene belonged to Countess Andrenyl; and Hercule Poirot review of the events as he presents his conclusions to the group.

Murder on the Orient Express features an excellent production team that brings the elegant train setting to life on the Millburn stage. The team includes scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; scenic coordination by Nate Berone and Jessica Alexandra Cancino; costume design by Mariah Hale; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Matt Kraus; hair & wig design by Carissa Thorlakson; and projection design by Jason Lee Courson. The Dialect Coach is Claudia Hill-Sparks, Movement and Firearms Consultant is Robert Westley, the Production Stage Manager is Andrea Cibelli, and casting is by JZ Casting.

Murder on the Orient Express is a play that should be on your spring entertainment schedule. Gather your group. The show will be fascinating for all. We applaud Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Managing Director, Mike Stotts on continuing to bring excellent theatre to New Jersey audiences.

Murder on the Orient Express runs approximately for 2 hours with one intermission. Tickets start at $35 may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at papermill.org. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to an up to 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may purchase $20 tickets. Patrons under 30 years old may purchase tickets for $30 to any performance.

April 25, 2023
