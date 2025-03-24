Review: KING JAMES at GSP-A Smart Two-Hander for Sports Fans and Many More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“You have no choice in the matter, you are a fan!” by Matt in King James

King James, adroitly written by Pulitzer Prize finalist, Rajiv Joseph and finely directed by Ryan George is now being presented by George Street Playhouse (GSP). This is a show for our times. Whether you are someone who follows sports or not, the story has great personal and social appeal. It will run through Sunday April 6 with matinee and evening performances available.

King James is set in Cleveland, Ohio in 2004, 2010, 2014, and 2016 and tells the story of two young men, Matt and Shawn, who are avid fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Matt is strapped for cash and winds up selling his two season tickets for the Cavaliers’ games to Shawn. It’s a particularly exciting season showcasing the team’s rising star and Akron, Ohio native, LeBron James, known to many as “King James.” Initially bound by their mutual love of their home team, Matt and Shawn develop an unlikely friendship. The story depicts twelve years of a relationship that includes not only their fandom, but their goals, personal lives, and changing fortunes. Fascinating videos of LeBron James’ basketball games and the trajectory of his career are intermittently shown, adding interest and context to the play. King James reflects the ties that bind people together and sometimes, pull them apart.

The two-hander is wonderfully performed by Doug Harris in the role of Matt and Blake Morris in the role of Shawn. They capture the humor, drama, and heartfelt moments that make the show so compelling. Each well-portrayed scene reveals the evolution of their characters. Some of our favorite moments include Matt and Shawn’s first meeting in the wine to negotiate a sale of the tickets; Matt telling Shawn of his parents' disappointment in him; Matt’s amazement that Shawn was a professional writer; Shawn and Matt’s shock that LeBron James signed with the Miami Heat; Shawn revealing to Matt his plans for graduate school in NYC; Matt’s obvious success with his new business; Shawn working a closing sale for Matt’s mother’s shop; and Shawn and Matt realizing the true significance of being basketball fans.

A big wow for the setting of King James that transitions perfectly from scene to scene. The creative team features scenic design by Frank J. Oliva; lighting design by Amara Payton McNeil; sound design by Christopher J. Bailey; costume design by Azalea Fairley; and video design by Douglas Sharf. Samantha Flint is the Production Stage Manager Qixuan Sun is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

We congratulate GSP’s Artistic Director, David Saint and Executive Director, Edgar Herrera on continuing to provide top shows. King James is one that will surely please metro area theatergoers. Head to New Brunswick and see it while you can!

George Street Playhouse is located at 11 Livingston Avenue in the heart of New Brunswick’s vibrant theatre and restaurant district. There is plenty of convenient parking and mass transit options available for patrons. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Reader Reviews