Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Two River Theater Intrigues at Every Turn

Do you enjoy thrillers? If so, get your tickets for Two River Theater’s fantastic production of Dial M for Murder. The show is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original stage play and screenplay by Frederick Knott. The production is ingeniously directed by Drama Desk Award nominee, Jenn Thompson and the five-member cast couldn’t be better. We attended a weekday matinee that included high school groups and and regular theatergoers. The enthusiastic audience gave the show a well-deserved standing ovation.

The story takes place in London in the 1950s. It is set in the stately living room of the Wendice family. Margo Wendice is a wealthy heiress whose dastardly husband, Tony has developed a plot to have her murdered after he discovers her infidelity. When Tony’s plans go terribly awry, and the man he hires to commit the murder becomes the victim, law enforcement steps in to find the truth behind the alarming incident.

The company for Dial M for Murder is ideal. They master their respective roles and deliver the fast-paced dialogue without missing a beat. The cast includes Robert Eli as Lesgate; Olivia Gilliatt as Margot Wendice; Tony Roach as Tony Wendice; Triney Sandoval as Inspector Hubbard; `and Jasmin Walker as Maxine. The recorded voices are by Duane Noch.

Dial M for Murder was produced as a classic 1954 film by the same name directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Our readers will like that the Two River Theater production has infused compelling twists and turns to the thriller that prove captivating. Some of the memorable scenes include Maxine discussing her life as a mystery writer; Margot showing Maxine the blackmail notes she received; Tony instructing Lesgate on how to murder Margot; Lesgate confronting Margot in the parlor; Tony’s surprise at finding Margot alive; Margot making accusations to Maxine; and Inspector Hubbard dissecting the clues to the murder.

Two River Theater's Creative Team has done a top job of developing the mood for the show They include scenic design by Wilson Chin; costume design by Jess Goldstein; lighting design by Philip Rosenberg; composer and sound design by Jane Shaw; hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas and Sarah Norton; dialects by Amy Stoller. The Fight and Intimacy Coordinator is Gerry Rodriguez; Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting/Kelly Gillespie; and the Production Stage Manager is Alison Cote.

Make Dial M for Murder part of your entertainment schedule in the coming weeks. Gather your group and enjoy the intriguing plot presented to perfection.

We applaud Two River Theater’s Artistic Director, Justin Waldman and Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen for continuing to bring excellent entertainment to metro area audiences.

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For tickets and more information, please visit HERE and call 732.345.1400

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

