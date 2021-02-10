Renowned Rosarian Michael Marriott to Teach Rose Workshop

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Join the Morven Museum & Garden for an afternoon with renowned rosarian and garden designer Michael Marriott as he presents a special workshop just for Morven.

This virtual program - live from the UK - will include highlights and history of some of Morven's roses as well as garden design techniques and Mr. Marriott's common sense approach to growing and caring for roses.

The workshop will be taking place Tue, Mar 2, 2021, 2:00 PM EST.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rose-workshop-with-renowned-rosarian-michael-marriott-tickets-138357006531?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch