Renowned Rosarian Michael Marriott to Teach Rose Workshop

The workshop will be taking place Tue, Mar 2, 2021, 2:00 PM EST.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Join the Morven Museum & Garden for an afternoon with renowned rosarian and garden designer Michael Marriott as he presents a special workshop just for Morven.

This virtual program - live from the UK - will include highlights and history of some of Morven's roses as well as garden design techniques and Mr. Marriott's common sense approach to growing and caring for roses.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rose-workshop-with-renowned-rosarian-michael-marriott-tickets-138357006531?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch


