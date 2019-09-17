Rehearsals Begin Today For LAST DAYS OF SUMMER Starring Teal Wicks

Rehearsals are set to begin today (Tuesday) for George Street Playhouse's new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GREASE). LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features book & lyrics by Steve Kruger (based on his best-selling novel), and music by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (LITTLE WOMEN).

Starring Teal Wicks (THE CHER SHOW, WICKED, FINDING NEVERLAND) and Bobby Conte Thornton (A BRONX TALE), the cast features Danny Binstock ("The Blacklist," "Elementary"), Will Burton (HELLO, DOLLY!; AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Mylinda Hull (42nd STREET, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), Christine Pedi (CHICAGO, Forbidden Broadway), and Don Stephenson (THE PRODUCERS, TITANIC, ROCK OF AGES).

They are joined by a young cast featuring Julian Lerner (LES MISERABLES national tour, "Happy!") and Parker Weathersbee ("The Long Road Home," LES MISERABLES national tour), in addition to Sabatino Cruz (Astoria Performing Arts Center's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE), Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton(SCHOOL OF ROCK national tour), and Jeslyn Zubrycki.

Rounding out the cast are Junior Mendez, Julio Rey, Peter Saide, and Sean Watkinson.

In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, Joe Margolis and his young son open an old box of letters that transport Joe back to his youth in Brooklyn and the summer of 1942, when young Joey and his best friend Craig are writing fan letters to their hero Charlie Banks, the star third baseman of the New York Giants. Amid the tumultuous events of World War II, Joey and Charlie forge an unlikely friendship that might be the very thing they both need. LAST DAYS OF SUMMER features a new score of big band sounds and jazz music of the era.

George Street Playhouse's production features choreography by Paul McGill (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, Disney's "ZOMBIES Cast Party"), set design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lauren Shaw, lighting design by Tony & Drama Desk winner Ken Billington, sound design by two-time Tony & Drama Desk winner Brian Ronan, and musical direction by Lon Hoyt. LAST DAYS OF SUMMER is produced in association with Daryl Roth. The production is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Performances begin October 19th through November 10th at the Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater at the brand new state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, located in downtown New Brunswick, NJ at 11 Livingston Avenue. To purchase tickets, buy a subscription, or for more information about George Street Playhouse, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.





