Register Now to Perform in bergenPAC's THE LION KING, JR.

Young performers can register to take part in the bergenPAC Performing Arts School’s production of Disney’s The Lion King JR. The year-long Showtime Jr. program is for students ages 9-14 and culminates with a performance on the bergenPAC stage on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

“As the director of Lion King JR., I'm thrilled to bring this incredible Broadway classic to the bergenPAC stage to inspire the next generation of Broadway stars! This production has the potential to be a life-changing experience!” Diana Gonzalez-Morett says. “Through their roles, they'll learn about courage, family, and discovering their own potential. Join our amazing creative team on this journey and witness the transformative power of theater in the lives of our talented young cast.”

About Showtime Jr.

Showtime Jr. welcomes students of all skill levels and serves as an outstanding launching pad for those aspiring to pursue a professional performance career. Need-based scholarships are available.

Students start by learning the basics of dance, acting, singing, and audition techniques to prepare to audition for their roles in Lion King JR. After being cast, students participate in weekly rehearsals while honing their acting, singing, and dance skills.

The program explores all aspects of theater production, including props, costumes, make-up, and design. This experience helps build self-confidence, improve literacy, nurture empathy, encourage imagination, teamwork, critical thinking, self-discipline, and community awareness.

Additionally, students enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate with bergenPAC’s professional technical crew, providing an invaluable experience to work alongside industry experts and deepening their understanding of the theatrical arts.

To register, visit https://www.bergenpac.org/education/performing-arts-school or email education@bergenpac.org for more information.

The Production of Lion King JR.

The performance will be held Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in bergenPAC’s theater.

The rehearsal classes meet Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 4-6 p.m., with additional Saturday rehearsals announced closer to the production date. Auditions take place during class time mid-fall.

The Creative Team:

Diana Gonzalez-Morett – Director

Samantha Colon – Musical Director

Our amazing Choreography Team: Roberta Mathes, Artistic Director of Dance at the bergenPAC Performing Arts School, and Choreographer/Teaching artist, Esther Lee