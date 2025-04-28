ROCK OF AGES to Open at Axelrod Performing Arts Center This Weekend

The five-time Tony Award-nominated musical Rock of Ages storms into the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, NJ for a limited two-week run from May 2-18 and brings along with it plenty of hairspray, spandex and glam rock! This jukebox musical celebrating the best of ‘80s rock, helmed by Emmy-nominated director and choreographer Lisa Stevens, features tunes from the likes of Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and more!



“Rock of Ages isn’t just a musical—it’s a full-throttle, head-banging, guilty-pleasure joyride through the best (and worst) of the ’80s,” said Stevens. “I love this show because it doesn’t take itself too seriously—and yet, somehow, it sneaks up and hits you right in the heart. It’s loud, it’s unapologetic, and it reminds us that chasing your dreams, no matter how messy or wild, is always worth it. As a director, diving into this world of grit, glitter and glam has been an absolute blast. I dare you not to leave with a smile and a power ballad stuck in your head.”



Small town girl Sherrie meets city boy Drew in 1987 on LA's famous Sunset Strip at the Dupree Room, a legendary rock club that's threatened with demolition by puritanical developers who don't get that this city was built on rock 'n roll. The arrival of legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx could be the key to their dreams — or what splits Drew and Sherrie up. This raucous romantic comedy, filled with big hair and bigger riffs, is a must-see spectacle that will have audience members dancing in their seats. Sing along to the era’s biggest rock hits and familiar ballads such as “We Built This City,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” and — of course — "I Wanna Rock."



“This cast is pure fire,” said Stevens. “They’re fearless, funny and wildly talented—but more than that, they show up with heart, grit, and zero ego. They’ve thrown themselves into this wild ride with total commitment, tackling every ridiculous moment and power ballad with the perfect mix of rock star swagger and genuine soul. They’re not just performing Rock of Ages… they’re living it.”



Rock of Ages stars Chad Marge (Sense and Sensibility at Encore Theatre) as Drew, Landry Champlin (American Idol Season 23) as Sherrie, Chris Mauro (Unspoken Conversations at New York Winterfest) as Lonny, Danny Drewes (Broadway’s Pretty Woman the Musical) as Stacee Jaxx, Christopher deProphetis (South Pacific National Tour) as Dennis Dupree and Jeff Williams (Broadway’s New York, New York) as Hertz Klinneman. The supporting cast includes Jonah Gavi Schwartz, Ellie Laura Kallay and Chelsea Margaux Smith. The ensemble includes Annie Wogisch, Caroline Purdy, Skylar Raye Noyes, Dante Brattelli, Harrison Asher Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Monica Matteo and Audrey Floyd.



This electrifying musical has a book by Chris D’Arienzo and is under the direction of Stevens, who previously directed Grease and Guys & Dolls at Axelrod. Her other credits include Who Do Ya Love? (Edinburgh Festival); Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 the Musical! (West End, Australia, Korea and touring companies); Anyone Can Whistle (Off West End, London) and Bingo! (Off Broadway). Music direction is by Michael Ferrara (Broadway’s Dead Outlaw, Spamalot, The Music Man, Wicked). Arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, costume design by Janine Loesch and sound design by Kate Wecker.

