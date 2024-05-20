RENT The Musical Comes To Montclair In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RENT the musical will be presented at Studio Playhouse in Montclair, NJ this June.

Celebrate the 525,600 minutes that chronicle a year in the life of a group of friends in this 1996 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical. Directed by Kevin Ohlweiler, Musical Direction by Darren Gage and Choreographed by Nicole Boscarino.

The show stars Jason Hurtado (Roger), Rafi Bromberg (Mark), Adrian Davenport (Tom Collins), Gerson Checo (Benny), Bria Hydrick (Joanne), Tyler McGeough (Angel), Dagmar Marshall-Michelson (Mimi), Eden Bellieu (Marureen).

Rounding out the ensemble is Susan Hagen, Rostafa, Krystal Hall, Thomas Carey Gsell, Michael Schulz, Brendan Garnett, Amber Smith.

More Information

June 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 8:00pm

June 9, 16 at 3:00pm

Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place Montclair, NJ 07043

Tickets can be purchased at: https://spinc.booktix.com/

If you have questions please contact the Box Office at 973-744-9752.

