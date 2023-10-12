'Picture Middlesex County' Contest Returns For Fall 2023

This fall, Middlesex County's photography contest, Picture Middlesex County, is back by popular demand. The contest runs from September 21-November 30, 2023, and is open to all New Jersey residents. Three winners will be selected by a judging committee from the County to receive postcards featuring their winning photo.

“Middlesex County is home to many extremely picturesque locations ― from our towns and cities to our historical sites, parks, open spaces, and forests ― there's beauty everywhere to capture,” said Director of the Board of County Commissioners Ronald G. Rios. “I always look forward to seeing the submissions for Picture Middlesex County, and I encourage everyone, from professionals to amateur photographers, to submit a snapshot that showcases our quality of life in Middlesex County.”

The photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers, youth to adult. Ages 17 and under require parent/guardian consent on the entry form. Photos must be taken within Middlesex County, New Jersey, and within the contest's timeframe. Individuals may submit up to two photos per category between September 21–November 30, 2023.

Contest Categories:

After the contest ends, all eligible entries will be added to a new album on the Middlesex County Facebook page. Over a two-week voting period, an anonymous judging committee will select three winning entries, which will be announced on the Middlesex County Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, as well as on the Picture Middlesex County landing page. Winning photos may also be publicly displayed at future County events.

For full contest rules and more information, please visit: discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county

