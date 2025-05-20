Photos: GREEN HONEY LOVE At The Middletown Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Middletown Arts Center, in conjunction with Dunbar Repertory Company, will present the Spring Comedy, Green Honey Love, May 16-25, 2025. Check out photos of the production.

The play, written by Gail Wynn Huland El and directed by Damien S. Berger, is a story about adultery, deceit, greed, and conspiracy of murder – your everyday comedy.

Except for her lover, everyone, including her husband George, thinks Belinda still has the mind of a child after being involved in a terrible car accident that caused severe head injury. What George doesn’t know is that Belinda and her lover are conspiring to kill him before the settlement check arrives. Dunbar Repertory Company’s production features Sequoia Franklin (Belinda), Mike Vails (George), Vivette Alston (Grace), DiShawn Gandy (Harry) and Bellamy Shivers (Sam).

Ticket prices are $22 and are general admission. Group ticket sales (10 or more) are also available for $17 per ticket. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography



DiShawn Gandy, Sequoia Franklin, Mike Vails, Vivette Alston and Bellamy Shivers

Damien S. Berger

Sequoia Franklin and Mike Vails

Vivette Alston, Mike Vails and Sequoia Franklin

DiShawn Gandy

DiShawn Gandy, Bellamy Shivers and Mike Vails

DiShawn Gandy, Sequoia Franklin, Bellamy Shivers, Mike Vails and Vivette Alston

Vivette Alston, Sequoia Franklin and DiShawn Gandy

Sequoia Franklin and Bellamy Shivers

Sequoia Franklin and DiShawn Gandy

