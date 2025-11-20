Photos: Crossroads Launches 47th Season With Benefit Event And Performance Of CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY

Season kickoff featured a benefit gathering and performance at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
Crossroads Theatre Company will launch its 47th season with a benefit event and performance of Lynn Nottage’s Crumbs from the Table of Joy at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in downtown New Brunswick, NJ. See photos of the event.
The evening will include a cocktail hour, a post-performance reception, and guest greetings provided by the New Brunswick Kappa Leaguers. The event will mark the start of the company’s new season with participation from board leadership, artists, and supporters.
Board Chair Prof. Abena P. A. Busia will welcome attendees, followed by remarks from Honorary Host Sandra Bookman. Artistic Director Ricardo Khan and Managing Director Ezra Ezzard will share the significance of the evening during an onstage moment.
Invited guests will attend the performance of Crumbs from the Table of Joy, featuring a cast led by Enih Agwe (Ernestine), recipient of the 2024 New York Theater Festival Best Actress Award for The Merchant of Curamo. Gabriyel Barlatier (Ermina), trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, has been featured in work for Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime. Jamil A.C. Mangan (Godfrey Crump), an award-winning actor, has appeared in productions including Lynn Nottage’s Ruined, Lost Boys in Whole Foods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and What Would Jesus Do?, for which he received an AUDELCO Award for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Best Ensemble for August Wilson’s Women. Cloteal Horne (Lily Ann Green), an actor, creative producer, educator, and facilitator known for her appearance in Grey’s Anatomy, has stage credits including The Steadfast (Slant Theatre Project), Dirty Blood (Billie Holiday Theatre), and Fires in the Mirror. Lee Alexandra Harrington (Gerte Schulte), a Carnegie Mellon graduate, has appeared in A Christmas Story (Lexington Theatre Company), A Man of No Importance (CSC), Into the Woods (Roundabout), Hi, My Name is Ben (Goodspeed), and Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre).
Photo Credit: Nidal Harvey, Sean Varga and Christian Cayemitte
Lee Harrington, Gabriy l Barlatier, Enih Agwe, Cloteal Horne, Jamil A.C. Mangan
New Brunswick Kappa Leaguers
Prof. Abena P. A. Busia
Lee Harrington, Enih Agwe, Nataki Garrett Cloteal Horne, Gabriy l Barlatier, Jamil A.C. Mangan
Marchant Davis, Kerry Warren, D. Woods, Nataki Garrett, Cloteal L. Horne, Ezra Ezzard, Adesola Osakalumi, Garlia Jones
Kieth Hamilton Cobb and Ricardo Khan
Mayor Jim Cahill, Lauren Cahill, and Ezra Ezzard
Bruce Morgan and Deborah Morgan
Michael Smith, Kersten Stevens, Ezra Ezzard
Emerging writer/dramatist Nick Brooks, George Street Artistic Producer Laiona Michelle and actor Sam Smith
Actor Marchant Davis
Crumbs director, Nataki Garrett with guest
L-R Crossroads Chair Prof. Abena P. A. Busia, playwright Lynn Nottage, and director Nataki Garrett
Actress Cloteal Horne plays Aunt Lily Ann Green in Crumbs
Director Nataki Garrett
Actress Lee Alexandra Harrington plays Gerte Schulte in Crumbs
Actress Gabriyel Barlatier plays Ermina Crump in Crumbs
Actor Jamil A.C. Mangan plays Godfrey Crump, head of the family in Crumbs from the Table of Joy with Lee Alexandra Harrington
L-R Jamil A.C. Mangan, Cloteal Horne, Gabriy l Barlatier, Norman Anthony Small, Lee Alexandra Harrington, Ezra Ezzard
Actress Cloteal Horne with members from George Street Playhouse
Members of the the Crossroads board with Crumbs playwright Lynn Nottage and director Nakaki Garrett
