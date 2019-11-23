Photo Flash: First Look at Exit 82's Theatre Company's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Get ready for the holiday season by joining Exit 82's Theatre Company for their annual production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play! This holiday classic will be performed in Exit 82's immersive studio theater and comes to life with the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage as a charming 1940s radio broadcast. With live sound effects, a trio band and some caroling, It's A Wonderful Life will be sure to spark the audiences' Christmas spirit. Join Exit 82 Theatre and the beloved George Bailey as he considers all of his blessings one fateful Christmas Eve, and leave with the appreciation and true meaning of the holidays, family, and friends.

With an amazing cast of talented performers, this Christmas classic is not one to miss! Featuring the incredibly talented ensemble cast: Ryan Everett Wood, Elizabeth Ritacco, Dakota Judge, Billy Cardone, Frankie Confalone, Nicole Grassano, and Jennifer Shrestha.



The Exit 82 Studio Theater offers a unique, intimate theater experience and is BYOB for patrons over the age of 21 (beer and wine only). It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs two weekends this holiday season: December 13 - December 15th and December 19 - December 21. Tickets are general admission and are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors and children. Group rates and ADA seating are also available. Performances are held at the Exit 82 Studio Theater located at 73 Main Street in Toms River, NJ. Tickets are on sale now at www.exit82theatre.com.

Celebrating eleven years in business, Exit 82 Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization has been on the Asbury Park Press "Best of the Best Theatre" list in Ocean County four years in a row. Since 2008, Exit 82 has involved over 1000 volunteers, in 30 productions and performed to over 42,000 patrons from all over the world. And with an eye on the next generation of performers Exit 82 runs a Creative and Performing Arts Academy at 34 Main Street in Toms River. Exit 82 is always looking to expand their family, so take part in supporting this local non-profit to help cultivate the arts in NJ and your community! For additional information, please visit www.exit82theatre.com and find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @exit82theatre.

Photo Credit: Rebel Darling Studios



Ryan Everett Wood

Nicole Grassano

Jennifer Shrestha

George Mary

Frankie Confalone

Dakota Judge

Billy Cardone





