Patti LaBelle Comes To State Theatre New Jersey in December

State Theatre New Jersey and Metropolitan Entertainment present Celebrate the Season with Patti LaBelle on Thursday, December 1 at 8pm. The Grammy Award-winning songstress will be performing holiday classics and her hit songs. Tickets are $49-$209.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and electrifying live performances, Patti LaBelle has performed a variety of genres throughout her versatile career including rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets. LaBelle's hits include "If Only You Knew," "When You Talk About Love," "New Attitude," "Stir It Up," and "Lady Marmalade."

In addition to her busy touring schedule, LaBelle has written six books, Don't Block the Blessings, LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About, Patti's Pearls, Patti LaBelle's Lite Cuisine, Recipes for the Good Life and Desserts LaBelle. Recently, she released a 20th anniversary edition of her New York Times bestselling cookbook, LaBelle Cuisine, featuring three new recipes.

Additionally, LaBelle has been featured in popular films and television programs including A Soldier's Story, A Different World, American Horror Story, Empire, Star and The Kominsky Method, and starred in her own TV series, Out All Night. She's also wowed television audiences with unforgettable performances on the hit shows, Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer and starred in Broadway productions of Your Arms are Too Short to Box with God, Fela, and After Midnight.

In 2007, she introduced Patti'sGood Life, a successful food and lifestyle brand that offers a variety of frozen comfort foods, breakfast items and desserts, including her world-famous sweet potato pie. The Patti's Good Life brand is available at retailers across the United States including Walmart and Target. Always a person to take on new challenges, in 2017 Patti launched a record label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage.

Although she is an award-winning entertainer, author, and entrepreneur, LaBelle's work as a humanitarian is just as noteworthy. She remains an advocate for adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV / AIDS, and many other causes and non-profit initiatives. While she has reached the heights of success throughout her 60-plus year career, LaBelle has also endured and survived personal strife. Within a 10-year period, she lost her mother, three sisters, and best friend to diabetes and cancer. In 1994, she was diagnosed with diabetes and shortly thereafter became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.