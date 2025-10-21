Patrizio Buanne 20th Anniversary Tour Coming To Victoria Theater At NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved Neapolitan pop crooner Patrizio Buanne will bring his 20th Anniversary World Tour to the Victoria Theater at NJPAC in Newark, NJ, on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

The concert will celebrate two decades of international success, featuring fan-favorite songs from Buanne’s rich Italian pop repertoire along with original hits and selections from his forthcoming anniversary album, NapoLatino—a vibrant fusion of Neapolitan, Italian, and Latin influences, due this October via Universal Music/Decca.

Known for his velvet voice and charismatic stage presence, Buanne rose to global fame with his debut album, which launched a career spanning more than 20 million albums sold worldwide. From sold-out concerts across Europe, Australia, and the U.S. to chart-topping records, Buanne’s romantic style and dynamic performances have made him one of the world’s most enduring vocal artists.

Audiences can expect to hear hits including “Il mondo,” “Forever Begins Tonight,” and other fan favorites in a night of passion, nostalgia, and celebration.