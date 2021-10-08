PSO Introduces New Assistant Conductor Kenneth Bean

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Bean to the position of Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg Assistant Conductor. Mr. Bean was selected following an extremely competitive search and audition process. He will serve as cover conductor for Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov and, effective immediately, he will begin rehearsals as conductor of the Symphonic Orchestra of the Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey (YOCJ), PSO's youth orchestra partner. Mr. Bean will be an essential member of the PSO artistic team, connecting with audiences and young musicians.

Maestro Milanov says, "I am thrilled to have Kenneth Bean as my artistic partner, and am very excited to welcome him to our team. I believe that his talent, passion for education, and love for music will make a big difference for the Princeton Symphony Orchestra."

Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey Artistic Director Phillip Pugh adds, "From our first meeting with Kenneth Bean, our staff and students felt an instant connection. He brings a wealth of knowledge and youth orchestra experience; but most of all, he brings a warmth and love for students. We are so excited to have Kenny as our Symphonic Orchestra conductor and to continue our partnership with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra."

Kenneth Bean is an instructor and conductor in the Philadelphia area, as well as an active freelance trumpeter. He earned a Bachelor of Music from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and a Master of Music Education from Jackson State University. He has taught at many festivals and schools, including the School District of Philadelphia, Settlement Music School, the Premier Orchestral Institute of the Mississippi Symphony, and Play On Philly. He has appeared as a guest conductor for the Marywood String Festival, Berks County Orchestra Festival, and the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. His past music director/conductor appointments include the Junior String Philharmonic of the Lehigh Valley, the Young People's Philharmonic of the Lehigh Valley, and Luzerne Music Center. Kenneth currently serves as assistant conductor of Symphony in C, conductor of the Symphony in C Youth Orchestra in Collingswood, NJ, and director/conductor of the Young Musicians Debut Orchestra, the newest full orchestra within the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute. In the summers, he serves as co-director of the Symphony in C Summer Camp and conductor at Kinhaven Music School Junior Session in Weston, VT.

