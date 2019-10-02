PSO Heads to Trenton Schools' Music and Arts Festival

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is headed to Trenton on Thursday, October 24 to top-off An Evening of Magic, a free music and arts festival to be held at the new Trenton Central High School from 5-8pm. Following an afternoon of school tours, visual art displays, and performances by multiple student groups, Trenton Central High School's Marching Band and Orchestratake over the auditorium stage, leading off the evening concert. The event concludes with the PSO performing classical favorites including works by Mozart, a Strauss polka and march, Copland's Hoe Down, and Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 5. PSO Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts. The festival is made possible through the unique partnership of Trenton Public Schools, Arts for Any Given Child TRENTON, and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra through its PSO BRAVO! education program. The event is free to the community through the generous support of PSO patrons and funds raised through the orchestra's annual gala.

Norberto Diaz, Trenton Public Schools Visual and Performing Arts, Partnerships Supervisor, expressed appreciation for those who came together to make the evening possible, including the students and teachers, the City of Trenton, the Board of Education, Superintendent Ron Lee, the District's leaders, and Arts for Any Given Child TRENTON. Thanking the PSO, he said, "The power of this great orchestra's music will change young lives in a very unique and subtle way that we can only imagine."

Find the PSO online at www.princetonsymphony.org





