Opera at Florham presents "On the Way to the Met," a romantic opera journey from LA to the Met.

The spring finale on Sunday June 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. features on and off-stage couple soprano Sylvia D'Eramo and bass-baritone Chris Carbin. They are joined by Artistic Director and piano accompanist Mary Pinto with narration provided by Mariana Karpatova. Musical selections include arias and duets from Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, Puccini's La Bohème and Mozart's Die Zauberflöte.

This event takes place at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 6 Sussex Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey with strict adherence to COVID-safe socially distanced seating. Wearing of masks is mandatory.

Sylvia D'Eramo, soprano is a graduate of the Yale School of Music. On September 29, she joins the prestigious Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and will perform the role of Diane in Iphigénie en Tauride. Other Met roles will include Countess Ceprano in Rigoletto and Echo (cover) in Ariadne auf Naxos. This summer she is scheduled to make her European debut with the Verbier Festival Atelier Lyrique in Switzerland as Mimì in La bohème. She trained with the Los Angeles Opera as a member of its Young Artist Program, where she covered Mimì in La bohème, and sang Fosforo and Euretti in Landi's La Morte d'Orfeo. Other early roles included Zerlina in Don Giovanni and Adele in Die Fledermaus.

She has been recognized with awards from the Santa Fe Opera, as the winner in the Lois Alba Aria Competition, and as the winner of a career grant from the Giulio Gari Foundation.

Christopher Carbin, bass-baritone is New York City based and has been praised by Opera News for his "velvety purr," and by Opera Today for his "sheen and amplitude." In January of 2020, he made his Los Angeles Opera debut singing the roles of Fate and Giove in Landi's La Morte d'Orfeo. Christopher has been a young artist with the Glimmerglass Festival for two seasons, an apprentice artist with Palm Beach Opera, a Gerdine Young Artist with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and a studio artist at the Crested Butte Opera Studio.

Christopher is a rising star with a flair for new opera and frequent performer of new American works. He recently created the role of Marsyas in PermaDeath, a White Snake Projects production. Christopher holds a M.M. from the New England Conservatory of Music and a B.M. from the University of Missouri, Kansas City Conservatory of Music.

On a positive note, during the pandemic, the couple got engaged and moved across country. They "are thrilled to perform together with Opera at Florham after a year of silence. We have mourned the lives lost, ached for our industry and for live music to return. We have grasped tightly onto hope, we have practiced hard and diligently, we spent moments of joy together and moments of sorrow. We hope this recital will act as a salve and we are preparing to sing for you all in a few short weeks!"

Mary Pinto, Opera at Florham's Artistic Director, is an acclaimed accompanist, and vocal coach who has worked with international opera singers and major American opera companies for over 25 years. Locally, with the NJ State Opera and Light Opera of NJ, and internationally with Opera Noire's Ensemble in Moscow and St. Petersburg and Masterclass d' Ischia, Italy. In the fall of 2020, she performed at Black Opera's tribute to honor the 75th Birthday of Jessye Norman. She is on the faculty of Montclair State University and has studios in New Jersey and New York City.

Mariana Karpatova, Mezzo-Soprano, and Narrator appeared on the "Live from Lincoln Center" broadcast of Hänsel und Gretel as Mother and the Witch. She was cited by the New York Times under the headline "A Debut with Signs of the Future." Other Opera appearances include Sarasota Opera in Oberto, Metropolitan Opera in Elektra, Spoleto USA Festival, Bulgarian National Opera Baltimore Opera and Coro Lirico. Since 2002 she has maintained a private coaching practice and is currently a member of the vocal teaching staff at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison.

Opera at Florham ("OaF") has been in residence since 1982 at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, presenting Musicales, fully staged operas, and an Annual Vocal Competition. Each season professionally trained artists present four to five Musicales where they perform famous arias along with excerpts from America's great Broadway musical theater repertoire.

Admission is $25.00, students $10.00. Order online at operaatflorham.org or send your check to Opera at Florham Treasurer, 712 Ridge Drive, Union, NJ 07083. Tickets also available on day of the performance.

Visit operaatflorham.org. Contact us at: info@operaatflorham.org or (973) 443-8620.