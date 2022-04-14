Opera At Florham Presents 2022 International Vocal Competition

After a 2-year pandemic hiatus, Opera at Florham is excited to present its 32nd International Vocal Competition on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at St, Margaret of Scotland Church, 6 Sussex Avenue in Morristown, New Jersey. Watch as contestants compete for prizes totaling $10,000 in front of a panel of esteemed judges.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Buy tickets at the door or find them on our website at: https://www.operaatflorham.org/2022-vocal-competition.