North Star Theater Company Presents THE CEMETARY CLUB By Ivan Menchell At Dover Little Theatre

North Star Theater Company presents a timeless story of friendship, love and loss with Ivan Menchell's play, "The Cemetery Club."

Directed by Allison Ognibene of Sparta, "The Cemetery Club" will be performed at Dover Little Theatre, 69 Elliott Street, Dover, NJ, on Fridays, June 3 & 10, at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, June 4 & 11, at 8 p.m. and Sundays, June 5 & 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors 65 and older and can be purchased at www.northstartheater.org.

The story takes place in Queens. Every month three friends Ida, Lucille and Doris, get together- not to visit the park or to go out to dinner- but to visit their husbands' graves. Ida, the sweet tempered widow (played by Cindy Rea of West Milford); Lucille, the outgoing and flirtatious friend (played by Krysia Dour of Lake Hopatcong); and Doris, the no-nonsense, priggish friend (played by Kim Knabb of Vernon) are all at different stages of grieving. Their Cemetery Club gets ruffled by Sam, the butcher (played by Paul Diverio of Ringwood) who they encounter during one of their monthly grave visits. A friendship sparks. Weeks later, another mutual friend, Mildred (played by Lillian Ryan Farrell of Sparta) join them to attend a wedding.

The loyalty of friendships are tested as a new relationship flourishes. From belly laughs to tears, the characters bring the audience on an emotionally engaging evening.

"We are extremely fortunate to finally put on this beautifully written play after waiting two years to do so," remarked Ognibene. "The timing of this play is perfect, especially how much we as a community have grieved and need a good laugh! I could not be more prouder of my cast, who, during the pandemic, would get together on zoom and read the script. To finally put it up on stage in front of a live audience is fulfilling!"

The production team of "The Cemetery Club" includes producer Phil Cocilovo of Montague; stage manager Mary Clifford of West Milford; Madisyn Rojas of Mount Arlington; set designer Nathan Simmons of Sparta and technical director Scott Rogoff of Sparta.

North Star Theater Company will be doing "Shrek, The Musical" at Sparta High School, July 22-24. "The Cemetery Club" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com