North Star Theater Company Presents FUDDY MEERS

North Star Theater Company's production of the dark comedy, "Fuddy Meers," is set to open at Cornerstone Playhouse at 74 Main Street in Sussex this October.

Performances will take place Oct. 1-3, 8-10. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m.

Christa Piper directed this production of David Lindsay-Abaire's Off-Broadway play.

The cast includes Christian Chase, Kelly Dacus-Smith, Paul Diverio, Lillian Farrell, Christine Mentone, Leanna Mentone and Donald Pauselius. Allison Ognibene is the production's stage manager and Phil Cocilovo is its producer.

"Fuddy Meers" is about what happens when amnesiac Claire -- who depends on her husband and daughter to remind her of the details of her life -- is kidnapped by a man who claims Claire's family wants to kill her. Claire will meet an assortment of interesting characters throughout her day, including a man and his puppet and her mom who has had a stroke.

The show is for mature audiences only. Tickets are $20 and available at northstartheater.org.