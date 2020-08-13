Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively Opens September 12 with Virtual Grand Opening

The center will propel Nimbus forward as New Jersey's leading contemporary dance company and one of the State's preeminent arts organizations.

In Fall 2020, Nimbus will move into the Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively, a 15,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Jersey City's Powerhouse Arts District which will house the non-profit organization's professional dance company, school of dance, performing arts presentations, visual arts program, and office headquarters.

One of the most transformational investments in the arts in Jersey City history, the center will propel Nimbus forward as the State of New Jersey's leading contemporary dance company and one of the State's preeminent arts organizations.

Additionally, the Nimbus Arts Center provides a base of operations for Jersey City arts groups and artists including two resident partner organizations: Segunda Quimbamba, a cultural mainstay in Hudson County and leading voice for Bomba y Plena, Puerto Rico's folkloric drum and dance tradition, and Molly Dunn's new Youth Musical Theater organization, LUX performing arts. The spacious visual arts gallery will feature an initial exhibition of dance photography by longtime Jersey City-based Nimbus collaborators, Megan Maloy and Joe Velez.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Nimbus will host a virtual grand opening on September 12, 2020 at 7pm E.D.T. The evening will include: Live-streamed performances by Nimbus dancers as well as Nimbus Arts Center Resident Partners: Segunda Quimbamba and Molly Dunn's LUX performing arts, a virtual tour of the Arts Center, the premier of Nimbus 15th anniversary film edition of Artistic Director, Samuel Pott's signature work, Memo, a nd scholarship presentations to local youth by Jersey City's esteemed council members as part of Nimbus' $100,000 scholarship pledge to expand access to dance to everyone, regardless of financial background.

Founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, Nimbus has grown from a small group of dancers, producing low-budget performances in libraries and church basements, to become the largest arts organization in Jersey City and one of the largest contemporary dance organizations in New Jersey. Nimbus boasts many facets: a professional company that performs at prestigious venues across the country, an award winning school of dance, outreach arts education programs providing dance to thousands of kids each year, and production of a remarkable series of music, dance, theater, and visual arts presentations.

Following the opening of the Nimbus Arts Center in September, and while COVID-19 health precautions are in place, Nimbus will continue operations in a safe and creative way. School of Nimbus classes will follow a hybrid model combining socially-distanced in-person and online classes, along with health screening, enhanced cleaning, and other health guidelines in place. Through the Fall, Nimbus' professional company will develop new artistic programs continuing its groundbreaking and engaging programming for New Jersey residents and beyond. In September and October, NimbusPRESENTS will debut a series of outdoor, socially distant, performing arts events in the parking lot across the street, including movies, live music, and dance.

The Capital Campaign for the Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively is underway with prime sponsorship opportunities available including naming opportunities at the facility. Individuals and businesses interested in making a legacy investment and/or sponsorship in the Nimbus Arts Center should reach out to Derick McKoy Jr. at development@nimbusdanceworks.org.

Says Artistic Director Samuel Pott, "The opening of the Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively fulfills a dream that Nimbus' dancers, staff, board, supporters, and community members have worked towards for 15 years. The Nimbus Arts Center provides a Jersey City base for people of all ages, all backgrounds, and all neighborhoods to come together and find inspiration, enjoyment and benefit from the arts."

Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, adds:

"The State Arts Council is proud to support Nimbus Dance as they continue to expand on their vision of dynamic and authentic engagement of people of all ages. They inspire thousands every year with their exceptional work that brings together and showcases the diverse artists and communities in Jersey City and across the state. We eagerly await future performances and programs at the new Nimbus Arts Center and commend Sam and his team for making this dream an exciting reality."

Tickets are pay-what-you-wish with a suggested minimum of $10 per viewer. All ticket proceeds benefit the Capital Campaign of the Nimbus Arts Center. Available online at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-virtual-grand-opening-nimbus-arts-center-at-the-lively-tickets-114126864 524?aff=pressrelease.

