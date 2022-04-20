Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Akron Watson, Jennifer Allen, and More Will Lead SISTER ACT at Paper Mill Playhouse; Full Cast Announced!
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for the hit Broadway musical Sister Act with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture Sister Act written by Joseph Howard. Sister Act begins performances Wednesday, June 1, 2022 and will continue through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Opening Night is Sunday evening, June 5, 2022 at 7:00pm.
The cast will feature Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Paper Mill Debut, Smokey Joe's Cafe Off-Broadway) as Deloris Van Cartier, Akron Watson (Paper Mill Debut, The Color Purple on Broadway) as Curtis, Jennifer Allen (Carnival at Paper Mill, The Bridges of Madison County on Broadway) as Mother Superior, John Treacy Egan (Clue at Paper Mill, My Fair Lady on Broadway) as Monsignor O'Hara, Belinda Allyn (Beauty and the Beast at Paper Mill, Allegiance on Broadway) as Sister Mary Robert, Diane J. Findlay (Funny Girl at Paper Mill, Fish in the Dark on Broadway) as Sister Mary Lazarus, Kara Mikula (Paper Mill debut, The Cradle Will Rock at Classic Stage Company) as Sister Mary Patrick, Jarran Muse (A Jolly Holiday at Paper Mill, Ain't Too Proud on Broadway) as Lt. Eddie Souther, Anthony Alfaro (Paper Mill debut, On Your Feet! national tour) as Pablo, Ryan Gregory Thurman (Paper Mill debut, Elf national tour) as TJ, and Jacob Keith Watson (Benny & Joon at Paper Mill, Carousel on Broadway) as Joey.
Rounding out the cast are Rachelle Rose Clark, Steve Czarnecki, Madeleine Doherty, Denzel Edmondson, Dion Simmons Grier, Kolby Kindle, Ashley Masula, Stephanie Miller, Alaina Mills, Heather Parcells, Chandler Reeves, Michael Schimmele, Alyson Snyder, Anne Fraser Thomas, Ariana Valdes and Zuri Washington.
Based on the 1992 hit film, Sister Act is a feel-good musical comedy smash that sizzles with powerful music, spectacular dancing and a story brimming with heart. The madcap plot is set in motion when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and must go into hiding in a convent-where she clashes, hilariously, with cloistered life. Deloris inspires the sisters with her soulful style, but the church choir's newfound fame attracts the attention of the bad guys. Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), the musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Direction by Jerry Zaks is being restaged by Steven Beckler with choreography by Anthony Van Laast being restaged by Janet Rothermel, and music direction by Christopher Babbage. The production team includes original scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, original costume design by Lez Brotherston, costume coordination and additional design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair & wig design by Kaitlyn Adams. The Production Stage Manager is Daniel Everett. Casting is by Binder Casting.
Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions, including Q&As with the Cast. New this season, Paper Mill Prologues and The Director's Viewpoint will be available to everyone on the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app.
Q&A with the Cast: After the matinee on Saturday, June 25, stick around for a lively Q&A with cast members directly following the performance.
Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at papermill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.