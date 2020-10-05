New York Theatre Ballet Presents Lift Lab Live Performances At St. Marks's Church-in-the-Bowery
Featuring live performances of new choreography, from October 21-November 14, 2020.
New York Theatre Ballet presents Lift Lab Live, featuring live performances of new choreography, from October 21-November 14, 2020 at St. Marks's Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 East 10th Street (entrance on 11th Street), 2nd floor, with performances Wednesdays at 12pm & 8pm and Saturdays at 7pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, available at www.nytb.org. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and will not be sold at the door.
Choreographers and Composers
Program A (October 21, 24, November 4, 7)
Richard Alston / J.S. Bach
Gemma Bond / Imogen Holst
Martha Clarke / Felix Mendelssohn
José Limón / Hank Johnson
Duncan Lyle / Charles-Valentin Alkan
Steven Melendez / Jean-Philippe Rameau
Melissa Toogood / Büsra Kayikçi
Margo Sappington / André Previn
Jean Volpe / Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Program B (October 28, 31, November 11, 14)
Victor Abreu / Alexis Ffrench
Richard Alston / J.S. Bach
Martha Clarke / Felix Mendelssohn
Antonia Franceschi / Béla Bartók
Rachael Kosch / Michael Kosch
Robert La Fosse / Felix Mendelssohn
José Limón / Hank Johnson
Marco Pelle / Igor Stravinsky
James Sutton / Amy Beach
NYTB dancers, Guest Artist: Miki Orihara
Audiences will be limited to 10 guests per performance to allow for proper social distancing. NYTB utilizes IQAir filters, seats will be separated by clear partitions, and doors and windows will remain open for added ventilation. Masks are required to be worn at all times by everyone. Each performance will run approximately 40-45 minutes with no intermission.