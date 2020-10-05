New York Theatre Ballet Presents Lift Lab Live Performances At St. Marks's Church-in-the-Bowery

Featuring live performances of new choreography, from October 21-November 14, 2020.

New York Theatre Ballet presents Lift Lab Live, featuring live performances of new choreography, from October 21-November 14, 2020 at St. Marks's Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 East 10th Street (entrance on 11th Street), 2nd floor, with performances Wednesdays at 12pm & 8pm and Saturdays at 7pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, available at www.nytb.org. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and will not be sold at the door.



Choreographers and Composers

Program A (October 21, 24, November 4, 7)

Richard Alston / J.S. Bach

Gemma Bond / Imogen Holst

Martha Clarke / Felix Mendelssohn

José Limón / Hank Johnson

Duncan Lyle / Charles-Valentin Alkan

Steven Melendez / Jean-Philippe Rameau

Melissa Toogood / Büsra Kayikçi

Margo Sappington / André Previn

Jean Volpe / Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Program B (October 28, 31, November 11, 14)

Victor Abreu / Alexis Ffrench

Richard Alston / J.S. Bach

Martha Clarke / Felix Mendelssohn

Antonia Franceschi / Béla Bartók

Rachael Kosch / Michael Kosch

Robert La Fosse / Felix Mendelssohn

José Limón / Hank Johnson

Marco Pelle / Igor Stravinsky

James Sutton / Amy Beach



NYTB dancers, Guest Artist: Miki Orihara

Audiences will be limited to 10 guests per performance to allow for proper social distancing. NYTB utilizes IQAir filters, seats will be separated by clear partitions, and doors and windows will remain open for added ventilation. Masks are required to be worn at all times by everyone. Each performance will run approximately 40-45 minutes with no intermission.

