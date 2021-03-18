New Jersey Youth Symphony Announces Virtual Playathon

Playathon is one of the New Jersey Youth Symphony's most beloved traditions because it's the one time each year that all 500 NJYS musicians perform together.

Since the company can not perform a massive concert at The Mills at Jersey Gardens due to the pandemic, they will celebrate virtually on Sunday, March 21!

Playathon is the company's largest fundraiser, raising over $90,000! They rely on each student to fundraise at least $295 to help meet this goal. They are trying not to raise tuition to keep NJYS accessible to families. But NJYS Tuition only covers about 75% of the cost of the program.

Register at https://runsignup.com/playathon.

New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) is the premier provider of musical education to almost 500 of the state's most talented young artists in grades 3-12. NJYS sets the standard for orchestral excellence through its 15 ensembles led by a staff of experienced and renowned conductors.