New Jersey Symphony Will Usher in the Lunar New Year With a Celebration This Month

Jan. 04, 2023  

The New Jersey Symphony presents Music Director Xian Zhang igniting the fifth annual Lunar New Year celebration she began five years ago. This festive family-friendly evening of cultural exchange will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

This evening is one of Music Director Xian Zhang's most inspired projects. Born in Dandong, China in 1973, Zhang trained at Beijing's Central Conservatory of Music before coming to the US for her doctorate in conducting at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Shortly after becoming music director of the New Jersey Symphony in 2016, Zhang launched this popular celebration to share cultural traditions from across the globe. Zhang will be ringing in the New Year alongside conductor Tong Chen. Chen, born in Shanghai, China, is in her second season as the New Jersey Symphony's assistant conductor; she is also music director of the Yonkers Philharmonic Orchestra.

Featured in this year's event will be pianist Chelsea Guo and violinist Nancy Zhou, two rising stars who recently received glowing reviews for their performances in the New Jersey Symphony's "East/West: A Symphonic Celebration" concert at New York City's Alice Tully Hall, featuring music by Qigang Chen and Jiping Zhao, composers also represented on this program.

The Symphony is proud to announce that this performance will feature the world premiere of James Ra's Fantasia on Sae Taryeong performed by Min Kwon. Kwon is an Korean-American pianist and professor of piano at Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts.

The evening will include performances from the Peking University Alumni Chorus, Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus, and the Edison Chinese School Lion Dance Team.

Prior to the performance, the Symphony is hosting a Gala fundraiser, beginning at 4:30pm. Gala guests will enjoy a pre-concert reception and festivities with featured artists followed by an elegant gala dinner. For information on Lunar New Year events available at njsymphony.org/lnygala

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/lny




