New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present the 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Comedy Fest

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present the Second Annual Comedy Fest featuring Earthquake, Luenell, Capone, and Smokey Suarez on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.



Give thanks for the laughs! This In-Person Thanksgiving Comedy Fest is NJPAC's new favorite holiday tradition, bringing a feast of today's funniest comics. The laughter will be unstoppable all night long with Earthquake, Luenell, Capone, and Smokey Suarez, and hosted by Tony Rock.



Brooklyn-born comedian, actor, producer Tony Rock is the hardest working man in show business. One of comedy's all-time best hosts, you've seen him on All Def Comedy, The Warm Up, Black Card Revoked, Apollo Live, and Living Biblically. He's recently appeared on the Platinum Comedy Tour with Mike Epps, The Festival Of Laughs with Comedienne Sommore, and his own Tony Rock Live club tour.



The former host of Quake's House on WBLS-FM and star of the hit comedy special These Ain't Jokes, you've seen Earthquake on HBO, BET, Comedy Central, and the late-night talk show circuit. Since his breakout stand-up special About Got Damn Time, he has appeared on the big screen in Getting Played, Barnyard, Clerks II, and on the small screen in Everybody Hates Chris and Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.



Tickets to see the Second Annual Comedy Fest featuring Earthquake, Luenell, Capone, and Smokey Suarez go on-sale Friday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. at visit NJPAC.org 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.