New Jersey Performing Arts Center Welcomes Music Icon Patti LaBelle, December 10

One of contemporary music's living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event Photo 3 Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle Fondly Remembered At Swingin' Event
Review: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and Rela Photo 4 Review: OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD at NJ Rep-A Clever, New Play About Therapy and Relationships

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Welcomes Music Icon Patti LaBelle, December 10

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes music icon Patti LaBelle to Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, December 10th at 7:00 p.m.

One of contemporary music's living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.

LaBelle spent 16 years as lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, who changed their name to Labelle in the early 1970s and released the iconic disco song, "Lady Marmalade". LaBelle's solo career includes the hits "On My Own", "If You Asked Me To", "Stir It Up," and "New Attitude" and R&B ballads such as "You Are My Friend", "If Only You Knew" and "Love, Need and Want You".

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone's list of '100 Greatest Singers'.

Tickets to see Patti LaBelle and Will Downing go on-sale Friday, May 19th at 10am at Click Here 888. G.O.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: THIS JUST IN: LATEST DISCOVERIES IN THE UNIVERSE Announced At NJ Photo
NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: THIS JUST IN: LATEST DISCOVERIES IN THE UNIVERSE Announced At NJPAC, November 30

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Neil deGrasse Tyson on  Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. Spend a thought-provoking evening with astrophysicist, professor, and New York Times best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium. The author of his latest book Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization. Tyson will discuss how a “cosmic perspective” profoundly influences what we think and feel about science, culture, politics, and life.

NJPAC Announces 2023-24 Dance Line-up Including Limon, Ailey, A New Jersey Ballet World Pr Photo
NJPAC Announces 2023-24 Dance Line-up Including Limon, Ailey, A New Jersey Ballet World Premiere And More

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) today announced its upcoming 2023-24 season of dance including the NJPAC debut of the Limón Dance Company, a world premiere, celebrations of Kwanzaa, the Lunar New Year, St. Patrick's Day, and Mother's Day, and more. In what has become an annual tradition, the winter season welcomes two different productions of the Nutcracker: the traditional classical version by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine followed by a spectacular re-imagined contemporary version,

BergenPAC Special Needs Students Showcase Returns Photo
BergenPAC Special Needs Students Showcase Returns

Students with special needs from across the region lit up the bergenPAC stage as the Voices in Harmony showcase returned on May 7.

Beloved Tenor And Soprano Dakota & Elle Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY In Seaside Photo
Beloved Tenor And Soprano Dakota & Elle Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY In Seaside This Summer

Join New Jersey's Beloved Tenor and Soprano, Dakota & Elle, for The GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY: an enchanting summer concert inspired by Broadway's most popular musicals of the 40s, 50s, and 60s!


More Hot Stories For You

BergenPAC Special Needs Students Showcase ReturnsBergenPAC Special Needs Students Showcase Returns
Beloved Tenor And Soprano Dakota & Elle Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY In Seaside This SummerBeloved Tenor And Soprano Dakota & Elle Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY In Seaside This Summer
Review Roundup: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street PlayhouseReview Roundup: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse
Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone PonyRap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony

Videos

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Dolly!
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/06-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Right To Be Forgotten
JCC MetroWest (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Jersey Ballet: Spring Forward
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales from the Guttenberg Bible
The Arthur Laurents Theater (4/25-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Tailor Near Me
New Jersey Repertory Company (7/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/03-6/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You