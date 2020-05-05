New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces Season Classical Concert Series 2020/2021

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced its 2020/2021 Classical Concert Series.



An unparalleled experience for all generations. Don't miss these powerhouse concerts in elegant Prudential Hall, extraordinary performances of remarkable orchestras, ensembles and soloists. The series starts off with Israel Philharmonic Orchestra with Musical Director Ben-Haim, The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) is the leading orchestra in Israel and globally recognized as a world class symphonic ensemble.



The Philadelphia Orchestra Conducted by Mirga Gražinyt?--Tyla. Gražinyt?--Tyla is a fast-rising star in the classical music world, and she's on the podium conducting Mozart and Mahler. Gražinyt?--Tyla has electrified audiences as a guest conductor all over the world. In Europe, she has collaborated with the Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra, the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, the Deutsche Radio philharmonic, the Choir of the Bavarian Radio, the MDR Symphony Orchestra, the Radio Symphony as well as the Chamber Orchestras of Vienna, the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, the Mozarteum Orchestra and the Camerata Salzburg, and the Orchestra of the Komische Opera in Berlin.



Mariinsky Orchestra with Valery Gergiev, conductor and Mao Fujita pianist (Silver Medal winner for Piano, XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, UK debut.)

Valery Gergiev conductor. Mao Fujita has enchanted audiences not just with his filigree technique and impeccable precision of performance; the main and defining characteristic and won hearts of audiences on his first tour. His sharply individual sound of the instrument. "Heavenly", "sun-like" and "crystalline" - these are just some such of the epithets that critics have awarded the pianist with.



Soloist Seong-Jin Cho. Seong-Jin Cho is rapidly embarking on a world-class career and considered one of the most distinctive artists on the current music scene. His thoughtful and poetic, assertive and tender, virtuosic and colorful playing can combine panache with purity and is driven by an impressive natural sense of balance. Seong-Jin Cho was brought to the world's attention in 2015 when he won the First Prize at the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw. This same competition launched the careers of world-class artists such as Martha Argerich, Maurizio Pollini, or Krystian Zimerman. A performance not to be missed.



Tickets for NJPAC's Classical Series Go On-Sale, Friday, May 8th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



Subscribe to three classical performances and as an added bonus, subscribers will have the exclusive opportunity to see the extraordinary performance of Seong-Jin Cho



Enjoy Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to each classical concert. These interactive presentations are hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra and are FREE to ticket holders.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra



Saturday, November 14, 2020



@ 8:00 p.m.



$53.00 - $129.00

2020-21 marks the inaugural season of Lahav Shani as Music Director of the Israel Philharmonic. At 31 years old, Shani was a pupil and assistant of Zubin Mehta, making his first appearance with the Israel Philharmonic at age 16. For this first American tour together, Shani conducts Stravinsky's savage masterpiece, The Rite of Spring and fittingly begins with "Tehillim," a hymn by Israeli composer Paul Ben-Haim.



Tickets: https://www.njpac.org/event/the-philadelphia-orchestra/



Seong-jin Cho



Sunday, December 13, 2020



@ 3:00 p.m.



$39.00 - $69.00

Seong-Jin Cho captured First Prize in the 2015 International Chopin Competition. Since then, he has stunned audiences around the globe. "Unequivocally brilliant," says The Telegraph. In recital, Seong-Jin Cho plays Liszt's blistering Piano Sonata, lyrical works of Brahms and Schumann, and Berg's brilliant First Piano Sonata. He "breathes tenderness and freedom into music," declares the San Francisco Chronicle.



Tickets: https://www.njpac.org/event/seong-jin-cho/

Mariinsky Orchestra



Saturday, January 30, 2021



@ 8:00 p.m.



$49.00 $109.00 One of music's most potent partnerships. The sound of Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra roars throughout Prudential Hall. For this appearance they bring the lush power of Rachmaninoff to the stage, performing his Second Symphony, while 22-year-old Mao Fujita presents the Third Piano Concerto. It all begins with the impressionism of Debussy-his Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.



Tickets: https://www.njpac.org/event/mariinsky-orchestra/

The Philadelphia Orchestra



Friday, April 9, 2021



@ 8:00 p.m.



$49.00 - $119.00 "The Fabulous Philadelphians" return to NJPAC with the dazzling Mirga Gražinyt?--Tyla at the helm. In less than a decade, she has blossomed from Gustavo Dudamel's assistant to one of music's most in-demand conductors. Experience her passion on Schubert's "Unfisnished" Symphony and Tchaikovsky's powerful Symphony No. 4. Perhaps most excitingly, the evening begins with the work of her countrywoman: De Profundis by Lithuanian composer Raminta Šerkšnyt?-.



Tickets: https://www.njpac.org/event/the-philadelphia-orchestra/







