New Jersey Cultural Trust Grant To Aid MPAC in Improving CRM System

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has received a grant from the New Jersey Cultural Trust to improve the effectiveness of MPAC's CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system.

The Cultural Trust grant will help support an assessment of and training on MPAC's Tessitura CRM, resulting in recommendations from Tessitura experts to optimize MPAC's system usage, leading to more efficient and effective marketing, ticketing and fundraising.

The Assessment began in September 2023 and will be completed in December with a series of recommendations from Tessitura. The assessment involves a review of MPAC's current use of the system, identifies unused functionality and creates a roadmap to align business goals with the technology of the CRM.

“We are grateful to the Cultural Trust for their generous support of MPAC through this grant that will allow us to make valuable enhancements to our Tessitura CRM system which will help MPAC better understand donor and consumer behavior, as well as create an improved ticket buying experience for our patrons,” said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC.

The Cultural Trust provides grants to support institutional and financial stabilization of arts, history, and humanities organizations in New Jersey. Funding for grants comes from interest earned on the Cultural Trust Fund, which is a permanent investment fund. For FY23, The Cultural Trust prioritized Institutional/Financial Stabilization project proposals that address the financial, operational and/or capacity challenges that have significant impact on an organization's ability to serve its community.

The New Jersey Cultural Trust was established by law in July 2000 to develop a permanent source of additional funding for arts, history, and humanities organizations to help them achieve greater financial and operational stability in order to improve their service to the public. The Cultural Trust Act created a Trust Fund, the interest earnings of which may be awarded as grants to support capital projects and institutional and financial stabilization projects of qualified organizations. The Act directs the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, the New Jersey Historical Commission, and the New Jersey Historic Trust to design and administer programs that recommend projects to the Cultural Trust for such grants. Alternating grant cycles with the Historical Commission and the Historic Trust, the Council collaborates with the Cultural Trust to further advance and strengthen New Jersey's arts community.